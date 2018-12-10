Queenstown vigil for Grace Millane

grace_millane_photo_supplied.jpg_crop1.jpg Grace Millane was murdered days after arriving in Auckland on her OE. Photo: Supplied

A vigil is being planned in Queenstown to honour slain English tourist Grace Millane.

A 26-year-old man was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning charged with her murder.

Miss Millane's body was found in the Waitakere Ranges by police on Sunday, nine days after she was last seen.

Queenstown woman and English ex-pat Amanda Morris said she decided to organise a vigil because Queenstown is ``such a tourist place'', and the tragedy would have hit close to home for many in the resort.

``It's a parent's worst nightmare,'' she said.

``There are so many people here in Queenstown that are feeling it hard.''

The vigil will be held tomorrow night from 7pm, in front of The Boatshed Cafe.

Miss Morris said people should bring candles, flowers, or any other tributes they wanted to share.

Vigils are also being organised in other parts of the country, including Auckland and Wellington.

The man accused of Miss Millane's murder was remanded him in custody without plea to the High Court on January 23.