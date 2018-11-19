Record 11,000 turnout for marathon

Queenstown's biggest marathon to date saw more than 11,000 runners take to the resort’s streets in surprise sunshine on Saturday.

Thousands of visitors, including international arrivals, were in town for the Queenstown International Marathon, the event boosting the local economy by an estimated $8 million.

One of the most inspirational runners on the day, 87-year-old Clasina Van der Veeken, said it was "beautiful" to finish the Sotheby’s International Realty Half Marathon in just under three and a-half hours with her grandsons, Matt and Kurt Davies.

The Whangarei-based great-grandmother has competed in about 70 marathons and won multiple medals at the World Masters Games.

"If I am still there, I will think about" competing in another marathon or half-marathon, she said.

Clasina Van der Veeken, of Whangarei, approaches the finish of the Sotheby’s International Realty Half Marathon in Queenstown, with her grandsons, Matt (left) and Kurt Davies. Photo: Joshua Walton

Runners across four events soaked up the sun as they made their way to the finish line at the Queenstown Recreation Ground, where revellers celebrated all day.

Marathon runner Benjamin James Black, originally from Christchurch but living in Queenstown, said "I love running".

"I am never going to stop running."

The 36-year-old said he enjoyed the "fantastic" scenery and was ready for a "drink, wind-down and a relaxing" sleep.

Comedian Dai Henwood, who completed the half-marathon in just over two hours and one minute, said he was looking forward to his gig in Queenstown later that evening.

He said the race "was just beautiful — I love trail running".

"But what impressed me was just how awesome all the runners were ... There was such a good vibe."

Supporters cheer on the runners in the Air New Zealand Queenstown International Marathon at the Queenstown Recreation Ground on Saturday. Photo: Ross MacKay

Records were set by runners in the Cigna 10km race, 28-year-old Daniel Jones became a marathon champion for the first time and Hannah Oldroyd (31) returned to win gold in the women’s race once again.

A team of almost 600 volunteers dished out water around the course, as well as 8500 bananas to runners at the finish line.

Volunteer Levi Sharratt (18) recalled one man who "basically slapped" a cup of water out of his hand as he rushed to rehydrate after the race.

Air NZ head of regional affairs Reuben Levermore said it was "fantastic" to have record numbers take part in the resort’s fifth marathon event, with runners covering almost 240,000km across all four races.

Two people were treated for injuries on the course and nine were taken to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

No major incidents were reported to police on Saturday.

joshua.walton@odt.co.nz