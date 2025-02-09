Record attempt drives community together

Laura Koot, organiser of the world record Hilux attempt to be held in Kingston next month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Driving community spirit with a world record is the way it’s done in Kingston.

Next month, Kingston’s Real Country Farm will host a world record attempt for the most Toyota Hiluxes in one place.

Organiser Laura Koot, an ambassador for GWD Toyota, says the idea came to life at an annual meeting to discuss what they could do for the community.

"We realised that over 500 Hiluxes have been sold in Otago and Southland, so we thought we’d give it a crack."

So far, over 800 people have signed up from all over the country.

Koot says she’s getting messages every day from people in the North Island, saying how excited they are to be part of it — she suspects there’ll be over 1000 Hiluxes on the day.

At the record attempt, Kingston community clubs and Garston School will be putting on barbecues and other fundraising activities.

Kingston Golf Club will hold a hole-in-one competition at the driving range, to try to raise the final money needed for the Kingston Pump Track.

Those who don’t drive a Hilux are still more than welcome to head down on the day, while Hilux owners who’re keen to get involved are encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/40Ep0ST.

The attempt will be held on March 2, 12.30pm to 3pm, at Real Country.