Monday, 25 January 2021

Relief after missing laptop containing draft book found

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Matt Chisholm on the set of Survivor New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Matt Chisholm on the set of Survivor New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    After a nighttime dash to Queenstown and plenty of panic, Matt Chisholm is breathing a sigh of relief.

    The television presenter was left in the lurch when he lost his laptop, and the 72,000-word book he had spent months writing on it, after accidentally leaving it on the roof of his car when he left Queenstown Airport yesterday.

    He did not realise until he was an hour away at his farm in Chatto Creek.

    "I swore about 20 times," he said, when he realised.

    But after a public appeal he was reunited with his laptop,  which contains the only full draft of the autobiography he has been writing for the past two months, late last night.

    A man from Cromwell found it, and Mr Chisholm picked up from his place at 11.15pm yesterday.

    "Turns out he's a big Survivor fan, but thought it could never have been mine,'' he said.

    The book is due in mid-March, but he was hoping to finish it this coming week.

    He had half of the draft saved on a hard drive, but the rest could have been gone for good.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter