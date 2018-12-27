Reports motorist shot at with paintball gun

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorist was given a nasty shock after someone in another vehicle attempted to shoot them with a paintball gun near Queenstown today.
A police spokeswoman said a motorist reported they were driving on the Kingston Road about 4.40pm when someone in a vehicle that was passing them shot at their car with a paintball gun.
The paintball "narrowly missed them'', the spokeswoman said.
Police were making inquiries.