Thursday, 27 December 2018

5.35 pm

Reports motorist shot at with paintball gun

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A motorist was given a nasty shock after someone in another vehicle attempted to shoot them with a paintball gun near Queenstown today.

    A police spokeswoman said a motorist reported they were driving on the Kingston Road about 4.40pm when someone in a vehicle that was passing them shot at their car with a paintball gun.

    The paintball "narrowly missed them'', the spokeswoman said.

    Police were making inquiries.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment