Saturday, 11 July 2020

Residents evacuated after Arrowtown gas leak

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Fire crews responded to a gas leak in Arrowtown this afternoon.

    Volunteer firefighters from both Frankton and Arrowtown stations attended a residential property shortly after 4.50pm and isolated the gas.

    New Zealand Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Reilly said residents from three houses near Essex Avenue were evacuated for a short period, until the area was deemed safe.

    Gas engineers then arrived to work on repairs. 

