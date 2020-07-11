Residents evacuated after Arrowtown gas leak

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews responded to a gas leak in Arrowtown this afternoon.
Volunteer firefighters from both Frankton and Arrowtown stations attended a residential property shortly after 4.50pm and isolated the gas.
New Zealand Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Reilly said residents from three houses near Essex Avenue were evacuated for a short period, until the area was deemed safe.
Gas engineers then arrived to work on repairs.