Resort to play starring role in Xbox launch

It is thought this temporary structure on Queenstown waterfront will be where Xbox will project a livestream of their launch video for their new gaming consoles. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

Queenstown is to be virtually transformed tonight to play host to the global launch of the latest Xbox gaming console, with a livestream expected to be viewed by millions across the world.

At 11pm the show will start with a computer-generated version of Queenstown, called Greenstown, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming.

A trailer promoting the release has already been viewed over a million times online and shows the CBD at night, Dart River and The Remarkables.

The Otago Daily Times understands that for those in the resort, the live show will be projected on to the large floating structure on Queenstown Waterfront, which has been specially erected for the launch night.

A Microsoft Acumen Team spokesman said on behalf of the parent company of Xbox that Queenstown was the only place ‘‘in the world that matches the visual fidelity of the next generation of Xbox consoles’’.

He said this was ideal because New Zealand would hit the launch date of November 10 for the Xbox Series X and Series S before nearly anywhere else in the world.

The livestreamed show will open with a ‘‘dream-like’’ visual of the The Remarkables at dusk.

Xbox lead for Australia and New Zealand Dan Johnson said he wanted to celebrate the new consoles in style, by inviting Kiwis to watch ‘‘the adventure capital of the world’’ become Greenstown on their screens at home.

The livestream will last an hour and will also include gameplay from the latest Assassin’s Creed game, Valhalla.

The franchise, which includes 11 games, is thought to have sold 155million copies since 2007, and the latest entry is eagerly anticipated by gamers.

Xbox executives and game creators will also appear on the livestream.

The Otago Daily Times understands there is to be some physical entertainment on the waterfront to coincide with the livestream, but Xbox would not confirm this.