Rugby club keen to know council plans for rec ground

The Queenstown Recreation Ground. Photo: Mountain Scene

Wakatipu Rugby Club life member Phil Wilson’s demanding Queenstown’s council provide more information to the club about rumours the Queenstown Recreation Ground — their home field — will be used as a construction yard in future.

Speaking to the club’s submission at draft annual plan hearings in Wānaka last Monday, Wilson said the club hadn’t heard anything more from council about potential ramifications of the second stage of the arterial route’s construction since consultation two or three years ago.

At that time, it was suggested the existing clubrooms would meet the wrecking ball, along with the Queenstown Memorial Centre, which includes Queenstown’s Returned and Services’ Association, and the Queenstown Squash Club.

Wilson says the club doesn’t know what to say about the future of the grounds to others in the Central Otago Premier league, and welcomes more consultation.

Councillor Niki Gladding asked where Wilson had heard the Rec Ground would be used as, essentially, a laydown area, noting there were some quizzicle looks around the council table when he mentioned it.

‘‘We heard [council] would require a laydown area for equipment and machines and the Rec Ground was being considered for that use,’’ he replied.

‘‘It was mentioned a couple of years ago.’’

Meantime, Wilson also asked council to fully rehabilitate the Rec Ground’s turf, suggesting a qualified turf management company assess the ground.

‘‘My personal view is it needs more drainage.

‘‘We enjoy playing on the Rec Ground, but the surface is not up to high quality for multi-use as defined in the reserve management plan,’’ he said.

Other submitters included Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust, whose CEO Julie Scott pleaded with council to re-engage with the trust on developing the Lynch block, part of the former Lakeview site, for apartment-style housing to help alleviate Queenstown’s rental housing crisis.

She noted if that were to happen, it’d take a huge chunk of people off the housing waitlist, now sitting at more than 900 people.

Mana Tāhuna Charitable Trust’s CEO Michael Rewi called for action to support the Māori community in Queenstown.

The trust’s seeking an annual $50,000 grant for operating costs as it continues its mahi, removing barriers to services, jobs and food security.

Rewi says the trust’s engaging across 60 services, has supported 560 Maori with food security and 75 with job and training placements, while 60 had received one-on-one drug and alcohol mentoring, with more work planned over the next year.

He notes a 2020 QLDC survey showed 42% of Māori were uncomfortable being Māori in Tahuna.

‘‘We want to have a tangible impact,’’ he says.