Secret fertiliser the key

Kenny Frisby, left, his son Johnny, 8, and Ian Wilkins were the winners of the spud-growing competition at Arrowtown’s Fork and Tap. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A father and son were among the three winners at last Sunday’s annual spud competition weigh-in at Arrowtown’s Fork and Tap.

Kenny Frisby’s spuds had the heaviest weight of 2044g. Johnny, his 8-year-old son, won biggest haul, with 50 potatoes. And Ian Wilkins had the heaviest spud, at 218g.

Forty-plus entrants were given one seed potato from the same batch and same-sized grow bag, for collection from November 5, with no rules on how you grew them, the soil you used or what you fed them.

Frisby — who was followed in his winning category by Johnny, his other son Freddy, 11, and partner Jodi Walters — says "the kids chose the soil to use and we all contributed to the watering and feeding".

As to their strategy, "all I can say is they were very well looked after, listened to a lot of reggae music and got plenty of Central Otago sun and a strategically-timed secret fertiliser".