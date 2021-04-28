Sex assault conviction not first for builder

A Queenstown builder convicted for sexually assaulting his flatmate in January already had a conviction for a similar assault on a drunk French tourist in 2016.

Steven Enting (36) was sentenced to four months’ home detention and given a ‘‘second strike’’ warning by Judge John Strettell in the Queenstown District Court yesterday.

On January 8, after socialising in central Queenstown with flatmates, his victim went home by taxi about 9pm and went to sleep in her bedroom.

She woke up just before midnight to find the defendant touching and kissing her hip.

As he began pulling her skirt down, she woke up fully and yelled at him to get out.

He straightened the bedding and left the room, later telling police he was so drunk he had ‘‘blacked out’’ and had no memory of the incident.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for unlawful sexual connection after continually sexually assaulting a woman despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Defence counsel Michael Walker told Judge Strettell yesterday Enting was deeply remorseful for his actions.

The defendant understood his offending stemmed from excessive drinking, and had not drunk since the incident .

The offending was at the lower end of the scale for the charge, Mr Walker said.

Judge Strettell told Enting the victim had ‘‘suffered deeply’’ as a result of the attack.

‘‘What you took away from the victim was her sense of security.’’

Enting must serve four months’ home detention at a Frankton property, and pay the victim $1500 reparation for emotional harm. For the duration of his sentence, and for six months afterwards, he must undergo treatment for his alcohol issues and must not possess or consume alcohol or drugs.

He must also carry out 150 hours’ community work.

The conviction came with a second strike warning as required by three-strikes legislation that applies to 40 serious sexual or violence offences.

