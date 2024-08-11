Slice of Paradise could be yours

A stunning 276.55ha block for sale near Glenorchy. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Imagine anyone giving their address as Paradise.

That’s the scenario facing anyone buying 276.55 hectares of rural-zoned land, with stunning 360-degree mountain views, bisected by the Glenorchy-Paradise Rd.

Owned by a trust linked to distinguished United States-based, New Zealand-raised economist Dr David Teece, the property, comprising six titles, is for sale by deadline closing September 12.

Adjoining Mount Aspiring National Park, the semi-rectangular-shaped site — 15.9km from Glenorchy — is about 3.5km in length along the Dart River and about 1km wide at its widest.

About 100ha is good grazing land, and has been used for this purpose, about 80ha, along the eastern boundary, is in native beech forest, 65ha is in swamp and 31ha in unfenced river bed.

Dr David Teece.

Teece bought the land, formerly part of Arcadia Station, in the late 1990s, later transferring it into a trust.

At one stage he sought consent to build an eco-lodge screened by the beech forest.

A professor of business administration at the University of California at Berkeley, he was made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in 2013.

He also founded Mt Beautiful winery in North Canterbury.

Local Colliers broker Barry Robertson, who’s marketing the Paradise property alongside his colleague Mike Eyles, calls it "spectacular".

"Where else can you buy a property and call your address Paradise?"

Not that you can do too much with it.

It’s in a rural general zone, with part of the property also having an overlay as an area of significant indigenous vegetation.

"I guess it’s the ultimate lifestyle block, isn’t it?"

As to who might buy it, Robertson suggests it could be an adjoining landowner.

He’s already had interest from a party who’d buy it for its conservation values.

"There are people who buy these sorts of properties just for the purpose of retaining them."

Apart from grazing, he says "the majority of potential income is probably with movies and films".

Its rateable value, as at September 2021, is $3.81million.

"We’d expect to go north of that, how much more we don’t know," Robertson says.

"It’s different values to different people, depending on what they want to use it for.