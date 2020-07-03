Smoke from car fire blankets Queenstown CBD

A car fire in the Queenstown CBD has been put out, but the water used has frozen over.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Stanley Street, near Liquor King, about 9.40am.

Photo: Matthew McKew

Smoke blanketed the CBD.

One crew responded to the blaze on Stanley Street, arriving to find the car well alight.

Both the driver and passenger managed to escape, even having chance to take most of their luggage from the car.

The couple from Mosgiel, who did not want to be named, were on a short break in Queenstown.

Firefighters doused the flames but were struggling to extinguish the blaze underneath the bonnet.

As of just before 11am a tow truck was on the way to the scene.

The road needed to be gritted after the water used by firefighters froze over.

