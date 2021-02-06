Sun shines on South's Waitangi Day celebrations

Queenstown has turned on a summer stunner for Waitangi Day celebrations, this year being held on Earnslaw Park in the CBD.

As the long-running Creative Queenstown Arts and Craft Market operates around the sides, hundreds of people have gathered at the park since 11am to enjoy the resort's celebrations, which have taken on a multi-cultural twist.

The day's entertainment started with Cory Ratahi's waiata group, Waiatatia - along with waiata, Mr Ratahi spoke about the history of the Treaty of Waitangi and the legend of Hakitekura, a girl who grew up at Tahuna - the site of present-day Queenstown.

She was the daughter of Tuwiriroa, one of the leading Kati Mamoe chiefs in the 17th century, and became the first woman to swim across Lake Wakatipu, guided by Cecil and Walter Peaks, having watched others try and fail from Ben Lomond.

Other cultural groups who have taken to the stage this afternoon include the Queenstown and Southern Lakes Pipe Band, accompanied by Scottish and Irish dancers, the Indonesian community, who performed using the angklung, made using bamboo tubes and string, and members of Pasion Salsa.

In the shade, face painters have set up - along with traditional butterflies and fairies, a special station is in place for those wanting to have a moko kauae stencilled on for the day, while giant Jenga, Connect 4 and colouring-in stations are keeping the young, and young at heart, busy.

Waihopai Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu representative Michael Skerrett at the Waitangi Day celebrations in Bluff today. Photo: Luisa Girao

In Bluff, hundreds of people turned out for Waitangi Day celebrations at Te Rau Aroha Marae.

The event, organised in conjunction with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, started with a powhiri where Ngai Tahu elder Sir Tipene O'Regan welcomed the community and recognised the importance of the day.

He also highlighted the theme of this year’s event - wai, acknowledging the importance of freshwater to our iwi and te ao tūroa.

Waihopai Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu representative Michael Skerrett said the date was really important to celebrate community and the partnership.

“It is a celebration day for all New Zealanders.”