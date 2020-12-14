Monday, 14 December 2020

Thousands enjoy Santa on stage at Christmas show

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Father Christmas (Marc Hamilton) leads the cast of Queenstown’s Christmas Show in song at the Events Centre yesterday.

    In total, 2400 people reserved seats for the 1pm and 4pm matinees that included performances from

    Queenstown School of Dance, Wakatipu Conservatoire of Classical Ballet, Remarkable Men’s Ballet, Silk and Circus, and the Queenstown Gymnastics Club.

    Queenstown Lakes District Council relationship manager for arts and events Jan Maxwell said it was amazing to see so many faces after a testing year.

    PHOTO: JACKIE GAY: STILL VISION
    PHOTO: JACKIE GAY: STILL VISION
    She said the council was proud to make the show free, although donations for the Salvation Army were welcomed.

    The show centred on Aroha (Alice Jeffery) making an Icelandic visitor to Queenstown, Olaf (Luke McKinney), feel less homesick by introducing him to a Kiwi Christmas.

    Aroha was helped by a host of characters including Rudolph (James Scoles), the hotelier (Ruby Pullar), Mrs Claus (Nicole McLean), Farmer Jo (Sophie Thomson) and dog (Elie Payze).

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter