Thousands enjoy Santa on stage at Christmas show

Father Christmas (Marc Hamilton) leads the cast of Queenstown’s Christmas Show in song at the Events Centre yesterday.

In total, 2400 people reserved seats for the 1pm and 4pm matinees that included performances from

Queenstown School of Dance, Wakatipu Conservatoire of Classical Ballet, Remarkable Men’s Ballet, Silk and Circus, and the Queenstown Gymnastics Club.

Queenstown Lakes District Council relationship manager for arts and events Jan Maxwell said it was amazing to see so many faces after a testing year.

PHOTO: JACKIE GAY: STILL VISION

She said the council was proud to make the show free, although donations for the Salvation Army were welcomed.

The show centred on Aroha (Alice Jeffery) making an Icelandic visitor to Queenstown, Olaf (Luke McKinney), feel less homesick by introducing him to a Kiwi Christmas.

Aroha was helped by a host of characters including Rudolph (James Scoles), the hotelier (Ruby Pullar), Mrs Claus (Nicole McLean), Farmer Jo (Sophie Thomson) and dog (Elie Payze).