Monday, 18 March 2019

Updated 8.15 pm

Thousands gather for vigil in resort

    By Daisy Hudson and Sean Nugent
    Thousands gather in Queenstown to pay their respects to those affected by the Christchurch terror attack. Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Flowers and candles have been laid out as a tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Placards with words of unity and solidarity were on display at the vigil. Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Over 1500 people gathered at the Wanaka lakefront this evening for a vigil to commemorate the lives lost in the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo: Sean Nugent
    A sign at the vigil reads "Delete Hatred''. Photo: Sean Nugent
    There was hardly room to move at Queenstown’s Earnslaw Park, as thousands of people came together to mourn those lost in the Christchurch terror attack.

    Mayor Jim Boult led a moving service to honour the victims, which also included renditions of God Defend New Zealand and How Great Thou Art.

    A condolence book was available for people to leave messages, and many of those in attendance brought candles and flowers.

    Meanwhile over 1500 people also gathered on the Lake Wanaka foreshore this evening to remember those lost in Friday's attacks.

    Deputy mayor Calum MacLeod led proceedings, encouraging the community to come together as one, while Lake Hawea's Jeremy Van Riel also delivered an emotional karakia.

    Dozens of people lit candles, lay flowers, and wrote messages to honour those tragically lost on Friday. 

