Three treated after crash near Queenstown

Three people have been treated for minor injuries at the scene of a crash near Queenstown this afternoon.

One vehicle overturned in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 6 and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, near Queenstown, about 4.10pm.

A police media adviser said both lanes of the highway were blocked for a time, with diversions in place.

Police earlier described the crash as serious.

A St John spokeswoman said no-one involved in the crash needed to be taken to hospital.