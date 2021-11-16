Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Three treated after crash near Queenstown

    By Guy Williams
    Three people have been treated for minor injuries at the scene of a crash near Queenstown this afternoon.

    One vehicle overturned in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 6 and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, near Queenstown, about 4.10pm.

    A police media adviser said both lanes of the highway were blocked for a time, with diversions in place.

    Police earlier described the crash as serious.

    A St John spokeswoman said no-one involved in the crash needed to be taken to hospital.

