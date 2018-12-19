Tourist arrested over 'false robbery complaint'

An Australian tourist was arrested and warned by police for allegedly making a false report he had been robbed of $5,500 worth of electronic equipment in Queenstown.

The 30-year-old man reported to police on Monday night that he had just had his backpack, containing several expensive items, stolen from him on Lake Rd.

Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, said police were told the bag contained the tourist's camera, drone, bluetooth speaker, mobile phone, wallet and other items.

He was stopped by police at Queenstown Airport yesterday morning as he was preparing for his flight back across the Tasman.

Officers were surprised to find the man with all the equipment he had reported stolen safely packed in his luggage.

He was arrested but was not charged.

The man was allowed to fly back to Australia and police have advised his insurance company about the incident.

