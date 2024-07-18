Two-car crash in Gibbston Valley

A two-car crash has reduced State Highway 6 in the Gibbston Valley to just one lane this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at about 6.30am near the historic Kawarau River Suspension Bridge.

Two people suffered minor-moderate injuries.

NZTA Waka Kotahi closed the highway between Arrow Junction and Kawarau River Bridge immediately after the crash.

The road reopened shortly after 8am but police warned traffic may take some time to clear.

Drivers are advised to take extra care.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said ice and fog had blanketed much of the district this morning.

Grit has been applied to roads but slippery spots could remain.