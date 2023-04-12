Two injured in crash on Crown Range Road

Two people have been injured in a crash on the Crown Range Road, between Queenstown and Wanaka, this morning.

Police said the two-vehicle crash, "approximately 10km from Arrow Junction as the crow flies", was reported about 8:25am.

Initial indications were that one person had sustained serious injuries and another person moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Wanaka and Arrowtown have responded.

The crews were working to extricate “multiple people trapped” at the scene.

Police advised motorists to delay travel on the road.

