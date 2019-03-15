Victim 'warm-hearted' man

A police car at the scene in Cow Lane after the assault. Photo: Daisy Hudson

A father-to-be left in a coma after a ''one punch'' assault in Queenstown has been described as a ''happy, warm-hearted'' man.

Two men have been arrested and charged over the incident, which left a Queenstown chef in a coma in Dunedin Hospital.

The victim, a Sri Lankan man, worked as a chef at Lone Star Queenstown until about a year and a-half ago.

Lone Star owner Dave Gardiner said the victim was a ''very happy, warm-hearted'' man, who was ''definitely not aggressive''.

''I was quite shocked to hear he was even out late at night.

''It's a bit of a shock, that's for sure. It's pretty devastating for the Sri Lankan community.''

Mr Gardiner said the man's wife was pregnant, and called the situation ''extremely sad''.

The victim suffered a fractured skull in the assault, which took place in Cow Lane about 3.20am on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, and another 24-year-old man with being a party to grievous bodily harm.

Both will appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Sergeant Steve Watt said the assault was sparked by an altercation in a bar in Camp St between two pairs of men. The victim was allegedly punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head.