Weather forecast forces fundraiser change

Cromwell boy Lochie Win’s "12:00 Hour Ski Challenge", which was due to get under way at Coronet Peak today, has been delayed due to forecast bad weather.

Inspired by his mother’s battle with adrenal cancer, the 8-year-old has organised the challenge to raise money for the Cancer Society.

It is his third fundraiser in as many years for the non-profit organisation.

The challenge, postponed until next Friday, encourages teams of skiers and snowboarders to register and complete 12 hours of non-stop skiing, to raise money for people facing cancer diagnoses.

While Lochie was all geared up to hit the slopes today, his father Luke Win said the delay had its positives.

"It has a silver lining as this extra week gives us more time to do fundraising and get more teams to enter."

They were close to hitting their $10,000 fundraising goal with the help of the teams already registered, and he encouraged any skiers or snowboarders to register, test their endurance and raise money for the Cancer Society.

Teams have until Thursday next week to register online at 12hourski.co.nz.

lucy.wormald@odt.co.nz