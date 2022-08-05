Friday, 5 August 2022

Weather forecast forces fundraiser change

    By Lucy Wormald
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Cromwell boy Lochie Win’s "12:00 Hour Ski Challenge", which was due to get under way at Coronet Peak today, has been delayed due to forecast bad weather.

    Inspired by his mother’s battle with adrenal cancer, the 8-year-old has organised the challenge to raise money for the Cancer Society.

    It is his third fundraiser in as many years for the non-profit organisation.

    The challenge, postponed until next Friday, encourages teams of skiers and snowboarders to register and complete 12 hours of non-stop skiing, to raise money for people facing cancer diagnoses.

    While Lochie was all geared up to hit the slopes today, his father Luke Win said the delay had its positives.

    "It has a silver lining as this extra week gives us more time to do fundraising and get more teams to enter."

    They were close to hitting their $10,000 fundraising goal with the help of the teams already registered, and he encouraged any skiers or snowboarders to register, test their endurance and raise money for the Cancer Society.

    Teams have until Thursday next week to register online at 12hourski.co.nz.

    lucy.wormald@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter