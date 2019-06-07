Window shattered at Queenstown book shop

The front window of Bound Books & Records was smashed between 11pm last night and 3.30am today. Photo: Miranda Cook

Police are looking for the person responsible for smashing the glass window of a book store in Queenstown.

The front window of Bound Books & Records, in Church St, has chunks of glass missing and large cracks after it was damaged sometime between 11pm last night and 3.30am today.

Sergeant Steve Watt said there were no items found nearby that could have been used to break the window.

"It could be possibly be due to play fighting or someone has been pushed into the window.

"There are no rocks or items to suggest that someone has thrown something through it.''

Nothing was stolen and no one appears to have entered the store.

"But windows are expensive to replace,'' Sgt Watt said.

The front window of Bound Books & Records was smashed between 11pm last night and 3.30am today. Photo: Miranda Cook

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

Queenstown police (03) 441-1600; Crimestoppers 0800-555-111