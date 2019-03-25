Witnesses to serious Queenstown crash sought

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Queenstown overnight which left one person in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Kelvin Heights about 1am.

Police said a white 1999 Toyota Hilux ute with the registration XX6521 left the road and crashed down a bank on Peninsula Rd.

One person was treated at Southland Hospital with moderate injuries and the other occupant is in a critical condition at Dunedin Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the vehicle in the area at the time is asked to contact Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600.