Snow hits southern highways, closes schools

Snow on SH96 between Wreys Bush and Ohai in Southland this morning. Photo: Supplied / Waka Kotahi

Cold southerlies are sweeping up the country, bringing snow warnings and road closures to parts of the South Island.

Snow flurries have been reported in Dunedin's hill suburbs, and further north it is settling in parts of Canterbury.

MetService has heavy snow watches for Fiordland, Southland, southern Otago and Stewart Island, and Taihape in the North Island.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is closed, and there are snow warnings for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (SH1), the South Island's other alpine passes and the Crown Range Road. The Lindis Pass (SH8) and SH93 Mataura to Clinton were closed for a time this morning but by 9am both had reopened. SH8 remains closed at Burkes Pass.

There fallen trees as well as snow on the Milford Road, but NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it was expected to reopen about 10am.

The Central Otago District Council says snow has been falling overnight around the Maniototo, with reports of about 5cm settling in St Bathans, Naseby and the Ida Valley.

The Danseys Pass road is closed owing to snow. NZTA said people driving between Palmerston and Kyeburn (SH85) and Mosgiel and Kyeburn (SH87) needed to take care owing to snow and ice.

Road gritting is being carried out across the region.

The Southland District Council says the following schools are closed: Te Tipua Primary School, Lumsden Primary School, Northern Southland College, Mossburn Primary School, Balfour Primary School.

MetService meteorologist John Law earlier told RNZ there had been a dusting of snow at Mount Cook and some of the higher passes, and showers in Southland and Otago, with temperatures as low as 2C.

- ODT Online/RNZ