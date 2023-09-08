Snowy start to week for some in South

Despite a warm start to spring, winter’s tentacles are still clinging to the southern regions and are expected to bring a snowy start to next week.

A MetService spokesman said a deep low and associated fronts were expected to move across the Tasman Sea during the weekend and bring heavy rain to the west of the South Island from Sunday.

‘‘Watches for heavy rain are now in place for Fiordland and Westland.’’

An active front was also expected to bring strong north-to-northwest winds to much of the South Island during Sunday and Monday.

It was possible north-to-northeast gales would become severe over coastal parts of Fiordland and southern Westland, he said, and north-to-northwest gales could affect eastern Fiordland and inland Southland and Otago.

On Monday and Tuesday, strong and very cold westerlies were forecast to bring snow showers to quite low levels over southern New Zealand, he said.

‘‘At this stage, snow amounts and wind speeds are not expected to meet warning criteria, but they could affect livestock and driving conditions.

‘‘People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as these watches may be upgraded to warnings, or other areas could be added.’’

