Car meet-up memorial planned for crash victims

Timaru teens are planning a car meet-up memorial event for the five youths killed in a crash at the weekend.

Attendees have been told to bring their "loudest" cars - but to be safe.

Niko Hill, Javarney Drummond, Jack "Jacko" Wallace, Andrew Goodger and Joseph "Joey" McCarthy - all 15 or 16 - died just after 7.30pm on Saturday at Washdyke just out of Timaru.

The car they were passengers in struck a power pole and tore in half.

The 19-year-old driver was the only survivor of the horrendous crash.

The New Zealand Herald has chosen not to publish his name at this stage.

He took to social media yesterday to apologise to the families of the dead.

One of the passengers was found dead in the boot and police said most were not wearing seatbelts.

They said speed, alcohol and overcrowding were factors in the crash.

The force of the crash tore the vehicle in half. Photo: NZ Herald

They have not ruled out cellphone use, and said it was likely the driver did not have a full licence, given his age.

Tributes for all five boys are being shared today as their family, friends and community start to come to terms with the tragedy.

Information on the boys' funerals is yet to be released.

But their mates have planned a memorial event for the weekend.

A post is being widely shared on social media about the memorial, set to start at 6.30pm on Saturday.

"In memory of all the men we lost last night we are holding a car meet up - bring your loudest cars or any car and let's all show them how much we miss them," the post says.

"We would love it if you came but please remember to drive safely and wear seatbelts.

"Feel free to tear up the road as much as you want but make sure that no one gets hurt."

At 8pm people at the memorial will be invited to pay tribute to the boys out of their cars.

"We will all form a line across the road all holding hands while we sing a song in memory of them all," the organiser posted.

"No (bulls**t) that night please, we're here to bring peace not hate and we all need to support each other."

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and are yet to speak to the driver at length.