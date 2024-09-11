One killed in fiery crash on SH1 near Makikihi

One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi in the Waimate district this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called at about 6.05am to the two-vehicle crash.

Another patient was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

SH1 between Hook Swamp Rd and Hook Station Rd is expected to be closed for some time.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the NZ Herald one of the vehicles was on fire.

Crews from Waimate, St Andrews and Timaru were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, while also assisting St John and police.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.