One seriously hurt in crash near Timaru

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on State Highway 1 south of Timaru this evening.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald one person was in a critical condition, the other was serious and both have been transported to Timaru Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the intersection of Craigie Rd and SH1 was blocked following the serious crash.

Emergency services were notified about the incident around 5.30pm.

One person was in each vehicle and both needed to be extricated from them following the crash, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The NZ Transport Agency reports SH1 is closed between Beaconsfield Rd and Pareora River Rd following the crash.

A detour is in place, southbound traffic is asked to use Beaconsfield Rd, left on to Holme Station Rd, left on to Pareora River Rd and right back on to SH1. Reverse for those travelling northbound.

Motorists are asked to follow detours and allow at least an extra 30 minutes of travel time.