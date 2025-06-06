Seadown water voted best-tasting

Seadown’s water supply has been named the best-tasting in New Zealand. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Timaru’s Seadown water supply has been crowned the best-tasting in New Zealand as part of the 2025 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said it was not only humans that enjoyed the best-tasting water in NZ, the supply was a rural scheme that serviced 450 properties and plenty of stock in the 5000ha area north of Timaru.

"The Seadown scheme also services our airport, so everyone is welcome to come visit and try the best water in New Zealand, there’s a drinking fountain ready for you when you land," Mr Bowen said.

"We all take it for granted that we can just turn a tap and the safe, clean and great-tasting water comes out, but it takes quite a bit of work to get it there.

"There are 13 schemes in the Timaru District, it takes a lot of work from the team and infrastructure to get it from the source to tap and tasting the best.

"Water is one of our core services in local government and it’s great to know we are doing our best for the ratepayer."

Timaru District Council drainage and water manager Andrew Lester said after winning the best-tasting water with Pleasant Point and Downlands in previous years, it was important to "show a little love to Timaru’s other water schemes".

"We were pretty confident going in that we had the best tasting water, but there was some pretty stiff competition with Waimakariri, Taupo and Rotorua," he said.

"Our team work hard, so it was great to hear the judges say our water is crisp and delicious.

"We look forward to seeing how we go in the transtasman taste test, and as we said about the New Zealand competition, may the best water win."

The competition was held at the annual Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG) conference and awards held last week.

During judging, water samples are subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the "water tasting wheel", which outlines some of the attributes water professionals use when assessing water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste.