Arthur Taylor furious as book allegedly banned from Otago prison

Former prison inmate Arthur Taylor. Photo: NZ Herald

One of New Zealand’s most high-profile former prisoners is furious with Otago Corrections Facility after he claims officials blocked inmates from reading his tell-all memoir.

Arthur Taylor’s book Prison Break, which he wrote with the help of journalist and author Kelly Dennett, details exploits from his decades of crime, the result of which was more than 150 convictions.

Taylor said a friend of his tried to bring the book to her partner in the Otago Corrections Facility recently but it was not accepted, and another prisoner was sent the book but it wasn’t allowed in.

"Other copies of my book have gone in without any problems, so is this a recent ban? We don’t know."

A Corrections spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald they were limited in their ability to respond to requests due to reduced staffing.

"We have checked in with the team at Otago Corrections Facility, and unfortunately they have not been immediately able to provide any information on the topic you have asked about."

The spokesperson said the prison director was not immediately aware of any prisoners seeking to have this book in prison as authorised property.

Taylor, who has escaped from prison several times, didn’t believe the book would give prisoners any ideas about doing the same as he said all people in prison dream of escaping, so "they’re already there".

He told the New Zealand Herald there was no reason "whatsoever" to ban the book, which he said encourages people to break the cycle of offending, and he will be making a formal complaint.

"Section 14 of the Bill of Rights has been breached. That’s the freedom of expression section.

"I’ve had several battles with Corrections on this very subject in the past, and I’ve won every one."

Last year, he made a similar complaint after a prisoner in Auckland was told his copy of the book would not be allowed in. An email dated May 5 from the Corrections Early Resolution Team said after reviewing his complaint, the team contacted Auckland Prison management and requested they investigate the reason for it being withheld.

"We have been advised that instructions have been given for the book to be issued."

Taylor also was successful in overturning an "absolute ridiculous" ban on Jared Savage’s book Gangland from prisons.

He was initially told his copy of the book had been confiscated before he could receive it while still serving time in prison because it contained "gang regalia".

But when he laid a formal complaint, Corrections argued the book could promote violence and drug use in prison and quoted a blurb from Gangland.

"Management believes that this publication promotes violence and drug use and is a negative influence within a prison and reserves the right not to issue this book," the response said.

Taylor believed the move breached freedom of expression rights and escalated his complaint to the Office of the Inspectorate (OI), whose job it is to check on the fair, safe, secure and humane treatment of prisoners.

The OI confirmed a further review of the book had been undertaken and as a result, the prison had reversed its decision.