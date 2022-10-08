Bryan Cadogan re-elected as mayor of Clutha

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mayor
CADOGAN, Bryan, 2500
GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 1444
OATS, Gail Ann, 825
MCDONALD, Chris (independent), 425
Councillors (14)
Balclutha Ward (4)
PAYNE, Ken, 1147
LUDEMANN, Alison Joan, 986
BARRON, Kevin (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 846
FELTS, Wayne, 690
DODDS, Brodie Nicole (independent), 675
LINKLATER Beth (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 509
HANLON Paul, 360
DONG, Changrong, 285
Bruce Ward (3)
FINCH, Gaynor, 823
VOLLWEILER, Bruce Peter, 757
MCCROSTIE, Dean, 663
FROST, Larry Alan, 496
SMITHIES, Peter (independent), 264
MORRIS Des, 157
Catlins Ward (1)
CATHERWOOD, Dane Joel, 294
BARRETT, Lynelle, 95
Clinton Ward (1)
MACKIE, Brent John, 180
THOMSON, Jo-Anne Janetta, 165
Clutha Valley Ward (1)
MCATAMNEY, Simon (independent), 272
BARRETT, Phil, 64
TAPP, Therron Robert (independent), 33
Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1)
GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 194
OATS, Gail Ann, 76
Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1)
MARTIN, Jock, 247
DOWLE, Peta, 120
West Otago Ward (2)
HERBERT, John, 527
KENNEDY, Michele, 439
BROCK, Bronwyn (independent), 132
LIVINGSTON, Christine, 82
Community Boards
West Otago Community Board (6)
ROULSTON, Linda, 524
HANNA Barbara, 522
ROBERTSON, Bruce, 504
RICHARDSON Sonia, 472
CRAWFORD, Cecil James, 398
DIAMOND, Mark, 280
MILLS, Patrick (independent), 198
Preliminary results will be released on the council website on Sunday, 9 October. The final results will be released on 13 October.
Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board and Clutha Health Incorporated members were elected unopposed.