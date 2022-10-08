Saturday, 8 October 2022

Breaking News 2.55 pm

Bryan Cadogan re-elected as mayor of Clutha

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Returning Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Returning Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Bryan Cadogan has been re-elected as mayor of Clutha.

    Mayor

    CADOGAN, Bryan, 2500

    GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 1444
    OATS, Gail Ann, 825

    MCDONALD, Chris (independent), 425

    Councillors (14)

    Balclutha Ward (4)

    PAYNE, Ken, 1147

    LUDEMANN, Alison Joan, 986

    BARRON, Kevin (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 846

    FELTS, Wayne, 690

    DODDS, Brodie Nicole (independent), 675
    LINKLATER Beth (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 509

    HANLON Paul, 360
    DONG, Changrong, 285

    Bruce Ward (3)

    FINCH, Gaynor, 823

    VOLLWEILER, Bruce Peter, 757
    MCCROSTIE, Dean, 663

    FROST, Larry Alan, 496
    SMITHIES, Peter (independent), 264
    MORRIS Des, 157
     

    Catlins Ward (1)

    CATHERWOOD, Dane Joel, 294

    BARRETT, Lynelle, 95
     

    Clinton Ward (1)

    MACKIE, Brent John, 180
    THOMSON, Jo-Anne Janetta, 165

    Clutha Valley Ward (1)

    MCATAMNEY, Simon (independent), 272

    BARRETT, Phil, 64
    TAPP, Therron Robert (independent), 33

     

    Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1)

    GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 194
    OATS, Gail Ann, 76

    Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1)

    MARTIN, Jock, 247

    DOWLE, Peta, 120
     

    West Otago Ward (2)

    HERBERT, John, 527
    KENNEDY, Michele, 439

    BROCK, Bronwyn (independent), 132
    LIVINGSTON, Christine, 82

     

    Community Boards

    West Otago Community Board (6)

    ROULSTON, Linda, 524

    HANNA Barbara, 522

    ROBERTSON, Bruce, 504

    RICHARDSON Sonia, 472

    CRAWFORD, Cecil James, 398
    DIAMOND, Mark, 280
    MILLS, Patrick (independent), 198
     

    Preliminary results will be released on the council website on Sunday, 9 October. The final results will be released on 13 October.

    Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board and Clutha Health Incorporated members were elected unopposed. 