Bryan Cadogan re-elected as mayor of Clutha

Returning Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Mayor

Bryan Cadogan has been re-elected as mayor of Clutha.

CADOGAN, Bryan, 2500

GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 1444

OATS, Gail Ann, 825

MCDONALD, Chris (independent), 425

Councillors (14)

Balclutha Ward (4)

PAYNE, Ken, 1147

LUDEMANN, Alison Joan, 986

BARRON, Kevin (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 846

FELTS, Wayne, 690

DODDS, Brodie Nicole (independent), 675

LINKLATER Beth (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 509

HANLON Paul, 360

DONG, Changrong, 285

Bruce Ward (3)

FINCH, Gaynor, 823

VOLLWEILER, Bruce Peter, 757

MCCROSTIE, Dean, 663

FROST, Larry Alan, 496

SMITHIES, Peter (independent), 264

MORRIS Des, 157



Catlins Ward (1)

CATHERWOOD, Dane Joel, 294

BARRETT, Lynelle, 95



Clinton Ward (1)

MACKIE, Brent John, 180

THOMSON, Jo-Anne Janetta, 165

Clutha Valley Ward (1)

MCATAMNEY, Simon (independent), 272

BARRETT, Phil, 64

TAPP, Therron Robert (independent), 33

Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1)

GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 194

OATS, Gail Ann, 76

Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1)

MARTIN, Jock, 247

DOWLE, Peta, 120



West Otago Ward (2)

HERBERT, John, 527

KENNEDY, Michele, 439

BROCK, Bronwyn (independent), 132

LIVINGSTON, Christine, 82

Community Boards

West Otago Community Board (6)

ROULSTON, Linda, 524

HANNA Barbara, 522

ROBERTSON, Bruce, 504

RICHARDSON Sonia, 472

CRAWFORD, Cecil James, 398

DIAMOND, Mark, 280

MILLS, Patrick (independent), 198



Preliminary results will be released on the council website on Sunday, 9 October. The final results will be released on 13 October.

Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board and Clutha Health Incorporated members were elected unopposed.