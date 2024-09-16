Community gets moving for cystic fibrosis fundraiser

Harrison Sutton and his sister Kyla, 9, stand outside the Kaitangata Rugby Club field, where people exercised for a combined 100,000m to raise money for people living with cystic fibrosis. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A 6-year-old South Otago boy does not let cystic fibrosis (CF) stop him from being him.

Kaitangata boy Harrison Sutton has the genetic disease but is not letting it stop him dreaming about his future.

The condition, which affects about 500 New Zealanders including 15 newborns each year, thickens the body's mucosal secretions, leading to long-term complications with breathing and digestion.

Harrison’s parents found out when he was 3 weeks old and have been navigating life ever since.

His mother Tania said it had been a journey for them so far.

"We have managed it well, he takes up to 20 pills a day which is a lot for anyone let alone a 6-year-old", she said.

"There has been a lot of life spent keeping him healthy through hospital visits, physio, nebulisers and more.

"It definitely hasn’t been easy but it makes you really appreciate each day."

There is currently no cure for the progressive disease.

"Harrison has to be active but he loves anything physical, including rugby, running, kicking a ball and cricket.

"He wants to be a firefighter or an All Black when he grows up."

The family does something together every September to raise money and bring awareness to CF.

The Kaitangata community came together on Friday to raise money in "Sweatember", CF awareness month.

Community members reached 100,000m through running, walking and skipping at the Kaitangata Rugby Club grounds.

"We’re really grateful to Nikita Falconer who is doing the Sweatember event as she has helped so much over time", Mrs Sutton said.

"The money raised will go to CF Otago, which then helps with things like hospital visits, hospital parking, grants for kids with CF to get physical and exercising as that’s what helps them and more.

"It’s a bit difficult when all young boys want to do at 6 years old is jump in muddy puddles and play in mud, which is one of the main things you can’t do as a kid with CF."

Mrs Sutton said the family tried to hold him back as little as possible to give him the chance to grow up as normally as he could.

"We’re extremely grateful to the community we live in as everyone has made it so normalised for him to do things like take his pills.

"People are so kind and gracious to him and they make it normal when reminding him to do things, so he doesn’t feel like he is different to anyone else."

She said Harrison was just like any other kid.

"Everyone has their hard, and that is his.

"He may have CF but CF does not have him."

The family had so far raised $2155 on the Sweatember website under Team Kai and if people wanted to donate they could do it there.