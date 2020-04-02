Contest gets lungs pumping

Sport Clutha regional co-ordinator Craig Gordon urges son Hadlee (6) to chalk up some distance towards the district's new Lockdown Challenge near their Lovells Flat home yesterday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A new sporting challenge has already produced some friendly local rivalry in South Otago.

Sport Clutha regional co-ordinator Craig Gordon launched the organisation’s Lockdown Challenge late last week, and said the district’s competitive juices already appeared to be flowing fast.

"We’ve just created a wee challenge for children, families, anyone at all, pitting town against town.

"It’s about staying active and keeping up those benefits to physical and mental health, while having a bit of safe, competitive fun with your neighbours while we’re all in our bubbles."

Towns had been challenged to see how much of — or how many laps of — the district’s 262km they could complete, working individually towards a collective total.

Rosebank, in Balclutha, was leading the early running.

"By dividing and adjusting for population we’ve tried to make it a bit fairer, and we’ve got a figure of 262km from driving between each of the main towns.

"To be fair, though, I spent more time at school in PE than maths."

Those exercising at home could also contribute to their area’s total, receiving a 0.25km credit for every minute of vigorous (puffing) exercise, he said.

Full details for submitting daily distances can be found at sporty.co.nz, under Sport Clutha.

Mr Gordon said he would award spot prizes and a grand prize for the winning team at the challenge’s conclusion.

"We’ll dig something out of the storeroom."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz



