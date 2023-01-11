Detour while bridge approach is built

The bridge beams on the new Beaumont bridge are not far away from joining. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI NZTA

A short detour will be in place on the western side of the Beaumont Bridge for up to three months from next week.

People who use State Highway 8 in Beaumont, between Dunedin and Central Otago, will face a short detour near the new bridge over the Clutha River from next Monday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said yesterday.

As western approach is built for the new bridge drivers will be diverted on to Dee St and Westferry St for the next two to three months. This will add about five minutes to journey times.

People should factor the diversion into travel plans, Waka Kotahi journey manager Nicole Felts said.

The diversion is approved for all vehicle types — including 50Max, HPMV, overweight and over-dimension vehicles.

This work will involve a full dig-out and rebuild of the existing highway past the Beaumont Hotel.

Construction crews are aiming to complete all the main road connections to the new bridge over this summer construction season.

Work continues at the site and the bridge beams are set to come together soon.

The $25 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.