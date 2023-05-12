Dipping resident satisfaction worries councillors

Clutha mayor Bryan Cadogan. Photo: ODT files

Clutha councillors have expressed dismay with a downwards trend in resident satisfaction in some key service delivery areas.

However the council’s chief executive Steve Hill said results and trends within the latest annual survey were "within expectations".

Clutha District Council has run its Resident Satisfaction Survey since 2012.

By using the same methodology each year, trends could be observed, council strategic planning manager Larissa Brown told councillors during their meeting in Balclutha yesterday.

Mrs Brown said certain key areas of infrastructure service delivery — some of which were consistently low in their ratings — had taken a further dip this year.

These included maintenance of unsealed roads (47% satisfied), footpaths (59%) and water supply (66%).

Mrs Brown also noted areas where the council was performing well, which included 100% satisfaction with local libraries, 91% with cemeteries and 92% with the area’s landfill, Mt Cooee.

Bruce ward Cr Gaynor Finch said some of the results were "shocking".

"Given the amount many rural residents pay towards unsealed roads, the satisfaction here is shocking. This is something not to be proud of."

Council chief executive Steve Hill said some of the results were to be expected, and were likely to improve in future.

"[These results] show that the service provision in relation to Three Waters has not been good, which we knew, and is one of the reasons we decided to take it over.

"We’d expect to see this improving as we move forward."

The council ended its contract with Three Waters contractor Citycare "by mutual agreement" last month, and will now use a combination of staff and contractors to deliver water services to residents.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan questioned whether an annual survey was a statutory requirement for councils.

"We need to look at this in terms of getting genuine direction from residents. Because I’m getting mixed messages from some of these results."

Mrs Brown said the survey was not required by law, but was useful in identifying areas for improvement.

The council could also look at other methods of gaining feedback, she said.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz