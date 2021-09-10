Friday, 10 September 2021

High winds tear off roofing iron, breeze blocks

    By Richard Davison
    High winds sent roofing iron flying from a house in Balclutha yesterday afternoon.

    Gormack St tenant Kerry Young said sheets of iron from her roof began landing noisily in her garden during northwest gales about 2.45pm.

    The sheets were accompanied by concrete breeze blocks, which had been used to anchor the long-run over the existing roof, she said.

    She contacted emergency services and Balclutha firefighters and police arrived shortly after. They worked to remove and secure the loose sheets.

    Mrs Young, a full-time mother to three primary-school age children, was relieved the incident had not occurred during the recent lockdown.

    "It could have been much worse if the kids were home and playing outside. It was just flying everywhere and made a terrible noise."

    A neighbour said she had alerted the property’s landlord to issues with the roofing about a year ago, following similar high winds.

