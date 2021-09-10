High winds tear off roofing iron, breeze blocks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gormack St tenant Kerry Young said sheets of iron from her roof began landing noisily in her garden during northwest gales about 2.45pm.
The sheets were accompanied by concrete breeze blocks, which had been used to anchor the long-run over the existing roof, she said.
Mrs Young, a full-time mother to three primary-school age children, was relieved the incident had not occurred during the recent lockdown.
"It could have been much worse if the kids were home and playing outside. It was just flying everywhere and made a terrible noise."
A neighbour said she had alerted the property’s landlord to issues with the roofing about a year ago, following similar high winds.