Lawrence bakery grateful for local support

Lawrence’s La Boulangerie barista Deon Vosloo restocks the cabinets at the very popular bakery. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The owners of Lawrence’s new bakery feared the worst when Alert Level 4 kicked in — just as they started their second week in business.

But it turned into a bonus for them as they discovered just how much community support they had in their adoptive town, and a little more about their customers.

La Boulangerie barista Deon Vosloo said while making contactless deliveries to customers he just followed the GPS to the addresses co›owner Tori Madison had supplied, although it was not always straightforward.

“One day I missed a farm by about 5km; I stopped and asked another farmer if he knew the address and he pointed me in the right direction.

“It was a good way to learn where people live, and meet our customers,” he said.

The former South African and his partner, baker and culinary arts graduate Tori Madison, moved to Waitahuna late last year from Dunedin.

The couple then converted the former butcher’s shop on the main street of Lawrence into an on›site bakery outlet.

Throughout the recent lockdown they continued to open in the small hours to have daily bread, pies, desserts, slices and coffee available for local clientele.

More recently, at Level 3, Mr Vosloo said the bakery had been extremely busy.

“We’ve had a lot of locals, and a few people driving through to Roxburgh, Queenstown call in each day, and we’re still doing contactless delivery if customers are unable to come in.”

Besides French›themed fare, the shop also showcases the finest of Lawrence’s delicacies, such as locally produced honey.

Ms Madison said, after such a supportive welcome, she loved being able to promote her new hometown in this way.

“Small›town New Zealand can be a hard nut to crack, but the community here has just been a big warm blanket wrapping round us.”

