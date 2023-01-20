Lucky rescue for driver in rolled digger

A digger clearing forestry slash above SH1 south of Waihola rolled on the sloping hillside. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A passing team of volunteer firefighters came to the rescue of the injured driver of a rolled digger while on their way to a suspicious fire in Milton.

The crew from Wakari volunteer fire brigade came across a rolled digger on the side of State Highway 1 between Milton and Waihola about 11.30am.

The firefighters were on their way to help with mopping up a fire in Coal Gully Rd near Milton.

A St John spokesman said it were notified of the incident by Fenz and sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

