Man dead after Catlins diving incident

A man has died following a diving incident in the Catlins this afternoon.

The incident occurred near Owaka Heads at Hinahina, south of Kaka Point, police said in a statement.

Police were called about midday after the diver became separated from others in his party.

A search was initiated and the man was found about 1.40pm.

He was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.