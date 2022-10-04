New bylaw could be enacted

A shop in Lawrence’s main street remains boarded up after at least four years and may now be the subject of enforcement under a new Clutha District Council bylaw regarding vacant buildings. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A new bylaw may soon receive its first test, following continued inaction from "eyesore" property owners.

On August 4, the Clutha District Council approved a new clause to its regulatory bylaw, addressing "abandoned or vacant buildings".

The bylaw says owners of "service retail frontage [or] town centre" buildings must "ensure the building is maintained to a standard that upholds the amenity values of the town and protects the public from nuisance".

During last week’s Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board meeting, members asked the council to begin enforcement action regarding a boarded-up shop in Lawrence’s Ross Pl.

Board chairman Geoff Davidson said locals had become frustrated by apparent inaction at the property, which had been boarded up since at least 2018.

"The reason the board has decided to take this step is because we’ve made repeated requests [to the owner] for it to be sorted, received repeated assurances, but nothing has actually happened.

"This new bylaw has been made available by council. Let’s try it out."

Steve Hill.

Council chief executive Steve Hill said consequences could include prosecution leading to penalties including fines, although "voluntary compliance" was preferable.

"We would apply normal enforcement principles that require the landowner to be made aware of a potential breach of the bylaw, and give them an opportunity to comply," Mr Hill said.

"We would also advise of the potential implications or consequences of non-compliance. The intention ... is to seek to achieve voluntary compliance," Mr Hill said.

No infringement notice had been issued at this stage, as the bylaw only came into effect on Saturday.

"An assessment of this building and whether action could be taken under the bylaw is needed.

"This is under way and, should the current building constitute a breach of the bylaw, we would be in contact with the landowner," he said.

Mr Davidson said Lawrence was a place that relied on visitors for business to thrive, making the appearance of its buildings important.

"We just hope to make the owner conscious of the potential consequences of continued inaction."

In June this year, Tapanui civic leaders raised similar concerns about the "rotting"former Tapanui Courier building in the town’s main business area.

During its meeting last week, the West Otago Community Board also indicated it would also consider using the bylaw, if refurbishment did not occur as scheduled this summer.

