One critically injured in crash near Balclutha

One person is critically injured after a crash near Stirling in South Otago this evening.

A police spokesman said the crash was reported at about 8.30pm.

The vehicle crashed off Kaitangata Highway between Riverbank Rd and Storer Rd.

It is unknown whether the vehicle entered the nearby Clutha River.

A helicopter was dispatched from Dunedin Hospital to transport the patient.

The spokesman said Kaitangata Highway was down to one lane and would be closed while the helicopter was at the scene.