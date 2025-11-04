Support crew checking in on storm-hit Clutha families

The support team of about 50 people gathered at the Clutha District Council carpark this morning for a briefing before they set off. Photo: CDC

A farmer-led initiative is heading up driveways to support rural Clutha families hit by last month's damaging winds.

The initiative is backed by Rabobank, the Rural Support Trust, the Ministry of Primary Industries, Clutha District Council and other rural professionals.

About 50 people set off on Tuesday morning to check in on those in hard-hit areas.

Fewer than 500 people were still without power on Tuesday morning, after the winds cut supply to many thousands on October 23.

But the Clutha District Council warned the electricity network was still fragile after a vegetation fire temporarily cut power across Balclutha on Monday, saying people should not light fires or take any risks with vulnerable infrastructure.

Permits are now needed to light any outdoor fires.

"Many reservoirs in the district remain low which means there may not be water available if a controlled fire gets out of hand, or fire crews may need to drain the already low resources," the council said.

All wastewater sites were operational and all drinking water sites were running as usual, apart from the Tapanui reservoir which remained critically low at 47 percent.

Water tanks are being deployed at Blue Mountain College and Lawrence Area School.

Leaks are being detected across multiple water schemes, including the North Bruce Rural Water Scheme where dense and fallen trees need to be cleared before repairs can be made.

Only Balclutha, Milton (Waihola) and Kaitangata (Wangaloa) do not have a boil water notice in place, but the council said anyone receiving discoloured water should not drink it.

Any farming families who need support can contact their local Rural Support Trust online or call 0800 787 254.