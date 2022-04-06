One hurt after car crashes into bridge near Milton

A person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a midnight car crash in Milton.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it attended an incident in Union St, about 12.25am.

Two crews from Milton Station attended the crash and assisted at the scene.

It was believed the car had hit a bridge, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said it an ambulance responded to the scene and transported a patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

