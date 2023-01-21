Saturday, 21 January 2023

One taken to hospital after digger flipped

    By Oscar Francis
    Workers talk into cellphones beside a digger which capsized amidst forestry slash at the side of State Highway 1 between Milton and Waihola. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Volunteer firefighters rescued the injured occupant of a rolled digger while on their way to assist with mopping up after a suspicious fire in Milton.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a crew from Wakari Volunteer Fire Brigade were on their way to assist with mopping up after a fire in Coal Gully Rd near Milton.

    The crew came across a digger which had rolled at the side of State Highway 1 between Milton and Waihola about 11.30am yesterday.

    No extraction was needed and crews assisted to check the occupants for injuries.

    A St John spokesman said they were notified of the incident by Fenz and sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

    One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesman said.