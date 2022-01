A motorcyclist is in Dunedin Hospital following an incident in South Otago this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened in Stoddart St, Kaitangata about 3pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), two rescue helicopters, an ambulance and a first response unit went to the scene.

The rider was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Their condition is not yet known.