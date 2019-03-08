Road cleared after serious crash near Milton

balclutha_crash1.jpg The crash site on Manuka on SH8 near Milton. Photo: John Cosgrove

A Milton man is critically injured after a two car crash on SH8 near Milton this morning.

Diversions were put in place after the crash, which happened about 5am, on the Manuka Gorge Highway about 3km from SH1 near the intersection with Alexander Rd.

Just after 10am said the section of road near the crash had been cleared and was again open to traffic.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Andrew Norris said one person with critical injuries was cut from the vehicle by a fire crew from Milton.

He described other patients as "walking wounded".

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter with critical injuries.

balclutha_crash_3.jpg Police carry out investigations at the accident site this morning. Photo: John Cosgrove

A police officer at the site said the injured person was a 30-year-old Milton man.

Both Fenz and police said they were called to the crash at 5.10am.