Safety concerns as 90 motorists speed through Clinton

A targeted speed operation in Clinton and 90 motorists were detected by a camera, driving at excess speed through the town. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A driver has had his licence suspended for 28 days after being caught travelling at more than 100kmh in a 50khm speed zone in Clinton.

Otago coastal road policing manager Senior Sergeant Nicholas Leigh said the driver was one of many caught speeding through the south Otago township last Saturday, and today he publicly urged motorists to slow down.

He said Otago Coastal Area Police were concerned about the behaviour of motorists exceeding the speed limit and putting themselves, their passengers, and other road users at extreme risk.

"Just because our children are on school holidays, doesn’t mean your driving habits should take a holiday as well.

"We’re aware of concerns raised by the small community of Clinton, in South Otago, about people exceeding the speed limit on State Highway 1 through their small town.

"This area has a playground and public toilets, with many people regularly crossing the road."

Snr Sgt Leigh said conducted a targeted speed operation in Clinton and 90 motorists were detected by a camera, driving at excess speed through the town.

"In the 50kmh area, many motorists were caught travelling in the high 60s and low 70s.

"One driver was stopped after being caught travelling at more than 100kmh, and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

"We know speed is one of the four main contributors to death and injury on our roads and this excessive speed leaves no time for a driver to react to anything.

"This driving puts everyone at risk - the driver, their passengers, and anyone else on or around the roads.

"The slightest miscalculation can lead to a collision."

He said local police were out on southern roads and were determined to take action to prevent harm from happening.

"Do us a favour, and yourselves, by giving us no reason to need to intervene."

He asked drivers who witness dangerous driving to contact Police on 111, if there was "a likely imminent danger", or *555 from a mobile phone to report road incidents which were "urgent but not life-threatening".

