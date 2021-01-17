Serious motorcycle crash south of Balclutha

A motorcyclist is in Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after colliding with a vehicle on State Highway 1, south of Balclutha this afternoon.

A Police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the intersection of SH1 and Whitiker Rd, near Te Houka, about 3pm.

"It appears some baleage has fallen off the back of a truck," she said.

"A vehicle has stopped and then a motorcycle has collided with that stopped vehicle."

She said one person from the vehicle received moderate injuries, and the motorcyclist received more serious injuries and was transported by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

The road was closed for about an hour.

Police investigations into the incident were ongoing, she said.