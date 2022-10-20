Streetscape upgrade under way

Unsightly powerlines in Milton are expected to be moved underground by June next year as part of streetscape upgrades. Photo: Richard Davison

Milton residents say they are excited to see progress on a major streetscape upgrade, although work remains to be done on a final plan.

Clutha District Council has invited tenders for the first phase of work on the Milton main street upgrade, which was identified as a community project in 2018.

The $5 million upgrade will eventually include cosmetic, landscaping and pedestrian safety enhancements.

However, the initial phase comprises transferring a section of the main street’s overhead powerlines underground, while upgrading stormwater and other underground infrastructure, by June next year.

Framing Plus owner Chris McDonald, who has been a spokesman for local businesses during the planning process, was pleased to see movement on the project.

"We all want Milton to be as nice a place as possible to stop and shop in, and it’s good to see progress towards that end."

He and other business owners had been critical of the council’s planning process for the upgrade, citing a lack of consultation before initial plans were released.

The process of finalising "balanced" plans was ongoing, he said.

"We’re still working on it with the council. We’re trying to be positive, and still talking, which is great."

Council chief executive Steve Hill could not give a date for release of a final streetscape design, as it was a decision for the newly elected council, he said.

However, he was pleased at the prospect of work getting under way on infrastructure upgrades, including replacement of earthenware and concrete sewer mains from 1963, and asbestos-cement water mains from 1979.

The work would take place on Union St (State Highway1) between High and Abercrombie Sts, and could include temporary disruption to parking, he said.

"We’re looking forward to community support and co-operation during disruption resulting from the construction."

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said this and other infrastructure projects would future-proof Milton and surrounds for significant anticipated growth.

"Inevitably the Bruce area is poised for unprecedented growth and, collectively, we all have the responsibility of ensuring that we are strategic in our thinking, and that everyone’s needs are listened to," Mr Cadogan said.

