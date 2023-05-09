Study group making a difference for apprentices

Competenz training adviser Stuart Hewson (right) and volunteer South Otago mentor Bruce Graham oversee a guided study group of apprentice engineers at the Balclutha Library last week. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Harnessing a blend of the traditional and modern is paying dividends for apprentices in South Otago.

Competenz training adviser Stuart Hewson said small adjustments to the structure of learning programmes for engineering apprentices under his care, since he assumed the role at the beginning of the year, were having a huge impact on learning outcomes.

Competenz is a work-based learning organisation overseeing technical training for more than 12,000 learners across 37 industries nationwide.

Mr Hewson said, in the past, many apprentices had met obstacles to self-directed learning that meant they had stalled on some training modules.

Although online assistance was available, in the absence of regular progress meetings, that had meant some apprentices dropping out of programmes unnecessarily.

"Self-directed learning is flexible and accessible, but ... there comes a point where you might need extra group or individual guidance.

"The way we approach things now, we’re just filling in some of those gaps."

Mr Hewson said he was grateful for the voluntary mentoring being provided by retired Milton engineer Bruce Graham.

"Bruce has decades of engineering experience and expertise within the trade he can share with the apprentices.

"We meet weekly here at the Balclutha Library for a study group that allows knowledge to be shared, and some of those obstacles to be overcome."

Mr Graham said he was pleased to be able to give back to the industry he had worked in for more than 50 years.

"In smaller communities where you might not have ready access to particular knowledge or gear, it can be easy to get bogged down.

"By providing a bit of structure where everyone’s on the same page, the apprentices are much more motivated, morale is improved, and outcomes improve as a result."